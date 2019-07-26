FREMONT, Ohio — As Easterseals celebrates 100 years of serving adults and children with disabilities, they have opened a new center in Fremont that offers senior adult day-care.

They will continue to offer home-care, medical equipment, pediatric and speech services to clients, but visitors touring the center Thursday night learned that programs will be expanded to all seniors in general.

They will also offer nursing services, outing and entertainment; the type of activities that have the goal of keeping seniors engaged in their community.

"It's really a large need. We did a needs assessment prior to starting the project and we found there were no facilities like this in the area. Few attached to other facilities but no free standing services," Lauren Holly of Easter Seals said.

Cyndi Johnson knows how the agency can help seniors in need.

"Easterseals has always been a blessing to my family," she said.

Her 91 year old mom is home bound. While Johnson is at work, Easterseals sends a volunteer to their house to care for her mom three days a week, five days a week.

"I can go to work. I can do what I'm paid to do and not worry," Johnson said.

A load off Johnson's mind and another example of how Easterseals is helping area seniors and their families.