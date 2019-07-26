FREMONT, Ohio — As Easter Seals celebrates 100 years of serving adults and children with disabilities, the organization has opened a new center in Fremont that offers senior adult day care.

Easter Seals will continue to offer home care, medical equipment, pediatric and speech services to clients, but visitors touring the center Thursday night learned that programs will be expanded to all seniors in general.

It will also offer nursing services, outings and entertainment, with activities that have the goal of keeping seniors engaged in their community.

"It's really a large need. We did a needs assessment prior to starting the project and we found there were no facilities like this in the area. Few attached to other facilities but no free standing services," Lauren Holly of Easter Seals said.

Cyndi Johnson knows how the agency can help seniors in need.

"Easter Seals has always been a blessing to my family," she said.

Her 91-year-old mom is homebound. While Johnson is at work, Easter Seals sends a volunteer to their house to care for her mom.

"I can go to work. I can do what I'm paid to do and not worry," Johnson said.

It's a load off Johnson's mind and another example of how Easter Seals is helping area seniors and their families.