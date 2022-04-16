Meet the Easter Bunny in Genoa Saturday

"For families to come to the farm to see the animals, it's a magical day here at the farm," said Melissa Bowlander.

GENOA, Ohio — A family farm in Genoa is in the business of creating lasting memories this Easter weekend.

Country Lane Tree Farm wants to make it an egg-citing time for your entire family.

From the baby chicks, to the kissing llamas, and the countless baby animals to hold including rescues, the farm is more than prepared to welcome families to their Easter celebrations.

"For families to come to the farm to see the animals, it's a magical day here at the farm. We try to portray it like that anyway," said Melissa Bowlander, who owns Country Lane Tree Farm in Genoa with her husband.

This Easter is one to be remembered after the last couple of years of the pandemic.

"Especially after COVID. I believe people are wanting to get out and they want to enjoy what they use to. And family and events have been sparse because of that. We ourselves have not done this for two years," Bowlander.

But they're back, with all the animals on board.

And they're expecting peeps from all around the area to join their family this weekend.

On Saturday, you can expect lots and lots of baby animals, an Easter egg hunt, and a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

"You can get kissed by a lama here," Bowlander said. "You can hold baby ducks, chicks, and bunnies."

The farm also features pony rides, a train ride and the opportunity to climb straw in the barn.

But at the end of the day, what this family has most, is their heart. And their goal is to make a visit part of your family tradition for years to come.

"I think (it is) making those memories with each other. Mom and dad working different schedules and they take that time out to come here and make those memories," Bowlander said.

The Country Lane Tree Farm, 3525 N. Bolander Road, Genoa, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m..