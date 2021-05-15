"Like a war zone in America" | East side neighbors relieved to finally see workers cleaning up trash in neighborhood

Kimberly Elizondo, who has lived there most of her life, says the trash was affecting the quality of life for families and children in the neighborhood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, neighbors in an East Toledo neighborhood expressed their anger and frustration about a growing pile of trash dumped near their homes.

By Saturday, they began to see a little relief.

Neighbors, like Kimberly Elizondo, say the garbage was affecting their families and their quality of life.

"Trash. A nightmare. We've been dealing with this for 50 plus years. Dumping, illegal dumping. Nobody does anything about it," said Elizondo.

Elizondo was complaining about the corner of Creston and Pratt Street in East Toledo.

She says people have dumped tires, mattresses, and what looks like home siding, and she just can't stand to look at it any longer.

Elizondo's neighbor Suzy Chovan and Suzy's young niece agree.

"We don't even come out front. I don't want her to see all that. We used to take walks, but now, I don't want to take her around there. It just looks like a war zone, in America," said Chovan.

For Elizondo, it's personal.

"I'm at my wits end with it," said Elizondo with tears in her eyes.

She's afraid a large broken branch hanging from a tree will one day end up hurting a child.

"It's sad cause we have kids that live here. And they gotta play and look at this mess every day. It's horrible," said Elizondo.

Between the two neighbors, they say they've reached out to the city and CSX railroad, which has rail lines that run through the neighborhood, but nothing has changed.

"I just want it cleaned up. You know, in the summer usually, the leaves grow and you don't see it no more. But come winter, you see it in the winter. It's even worse. All the stuff hidden in them woods," said Chovan.

Kimberly Elizondo agreed.

"Can't have the kids looking at this garbage. Playing with the garbage. If they cleaned it up, we could allow our kids to come out and enjoy their life and be kids. Now they're locked up in their yard becasue they can't. They can't enjoy their childhood," said Elizondo.

After talking to the neighbors on Friday, WTOL 11 reached out to the city and were told a crew would be out on Saturday.

And as promised, crews did show up to clean up the mess.

Elizondo was happy to finally see something done.

"Thank you guys for doing an awesome job at getting this much done. I appreciate everything. I'm so glad that I stuck with it and moved next level and tried to get help,” said Elizondo.

Many in the neighborhood were of course excited to see the garbage removed, but say they'd like the area cleaned more thoroughly and believe preventative measures need to be put in place to stop future dumping.

If you or anyone you know has concerns about their neighborhood you can call Engage Toledo.

Advocates for Toledo residents will then serve as a liaison between you and the city of Toledo.

The 24/7 number for Engage Toledo is 419-936-2020. Or you can reach them by email at engagetoledo@toledo.oh.gov. And they also have an app you can download to report issues on any iOS or Android device.