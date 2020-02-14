TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo neighborhood is in the dark Friday morning after a nasty rollover crash took down a utility pole.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Navarre at Valleywood.

The driver of a Chevy Malibu lost control, went off the road and crashed into a utility pole, knocking the pole down and leaving wire in the street before ending up flipped over.

The male driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Toledo Edison crews are on the scene to begin repairs to restore power to the neighborhood.

The road will be closed until the scene is cleared.