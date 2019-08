TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo man is in custody following a standoff situation early Monday morning.

Police were called to a home on Bakewell near Paine Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on a call for a possible suicidal man.

Police were able to get the man to surrender peacefully after nearly an hour and a half of talking with him.

Police say they found at least one gun inside the man's home.

No one was injured.