x
Local News

UPDATE: East Toledo man found after reported missing Tuesday morning

In a tweet, police said 63-year-old Harvey Heath was missing.

UPDATE: Toledo police said Heath has been located. 

Toledo police are searching for Harvey Heath, a 63-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday morning. 

In a tweet, police said Heath is from the 400 block of Utah Street in east Toledo. He drives a black dodge truck with the Ohio license plate JSH 6996. They also said there are concerns for Heath's safety. 

If you have any information regarding Heath's whereabouts, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous. 

