TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-care crash left a pole and wires down in east Toledo early Christmas morning.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on Oak St. near First.

The driver of a Jeep lost control and crashed into a pole, damaging it.

Police blocked off the street while Toledo Edison crews made repairs.

Officers on scene would not say if anyone was injured in the crash.