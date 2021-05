Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but is believed to be suspicious.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A house fire in east Toledo killed a dog and displaced a family Thursday morning.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Licking near Mott around 7 a.m.

Officials say the family dog was killed in the fire, but the family wasn't home when the fire started.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly.

A mother and son live in the house, who are now displaced due to the fire.