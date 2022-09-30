x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Building partially collapses in east Toledo fire Friday night

There were no injuries reported and the building partially collapsed. It is unknown if it was previously occupied.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a building in east Toledo on Front Street nearby Whittemore Street Friday night.

According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, there were no injuries reported and the building partially collapsed. It is unknown if it was previously occupied.

No cause has been determined and a fire investigator has been requested.

The fire was coming from the second floor of the two-story commercial building. Toledo fire said crews worked on the interior of the building but were called out after 10 minutes due to the fast-moving fire and high heat conditions.

RELATED: Police investigating stabbing in West Toledo

RELATED: Man with 'loaded firearm', knife arrested outside Autism Model School Thursday

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out