Building partially collapses in east Toledo fire Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a building in east Toledo on Front Street nearby Whittemore Street Friday night.

According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, there were no injuries reported and the building partially collapsed. It is unknown if it was previously occupied.

No cause has been determined and a fire investigator has been requested.