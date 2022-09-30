Building partially collapses in east Toledo fire Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a building in east Toledo on Front Street nearby Whittemore Street Friday night.
According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, there were no injuries reported and the building partially collapsed. It is unknown if it was previously occupied.
No cause has been determined and a fire investigator has been requested.
The fire was coming from the second floor of the two-story commercial building. Toledo fire said crews worked on the interior of the building but were called out after 10 minutes due to the fast-moving fire and high heat conditions.