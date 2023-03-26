Signs of life in East Toledo as construction projects continue

The East Toledo Family Center and One Voice are among the groups helping rejuvinate the area. They say residents need to be the focus revitalization efforts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Wendy's Restaurant on Main St. and Front St. has been torn down, but a new one will soon take its place.

The area's family center and other east side community groups say it is these types of projects that play a part in a much bigger vision for the area.

The East Toledo Family Center is one of the organizations happy to see places like the national fast-food chain get an upgrade.

There has been a real revival along the riverfront with new businesses and the beautiful new Glass City Metropark.

Now the organization is working on plans to expand their own facility.

The center has been around for 125 years and has big plans for the future.

Last year they helped nearly 8,000 individuals with things like pre-schooling, home visits, and youth and senior services; all while holding community events in east Toledo.

Executive Director and strong advocate for east Toledo Jodi Gross wants to double that number.

The family center is working on a $15 million plan which would add 23,000 square feet to their facility and finally put all their services under one roof.

"We have to make sure that we provide programs, but also making sure that future families have the services to make their lives better," said Gross.

She said there are no guarantees, but the city has already committed $2.5 million and to the project. She is hoping Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur's office can secure another $4 million.

The remainder could come through fundraisers, private funding and a capital campaign within the next five years. Gross' goal is to have the new facility built first and use the old building as a transition space.

"Keep our families together and engaging preschoolers with their seniors and their grandmas and grandpas. That's really critical to kids," she said.

Originating from the center, One Voice has been around for over 10 years. The non-profit combines seven east neighborhoods into one. They engage with stakeholders to focus on housing, safety, parks, and cleanup.

Coordinator, Gary Lenhart said their major focus right now is in the Garfield Neighborhood to drive and encourage growth in the area. Lenhart said they have created short and long-term plans, but it all starts with the residents.

"There's this pride that East Toledoans have, their grandparents lived over here, they grew up in these neighborhoods," said Lenhart.

Despite their great pride, east Toledoans are tired of the blight, so there is still much to be done, but like Gross, many residents are focused on what's ahead. He said the number one thing for Toledoans to do is ask for help.

Gross says the family center is an integral part to the community, being the gateway to connect neighbors with each other. She says it's a generational site that she wants others to experience for years to come.

"People believe in the family center and we have to leave it better than what we found it,' she said.

The center's next event is their global youth service day April 22.