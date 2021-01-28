Woman hospitalized, driver flees after crash in east Toledo

The female passenger was trapped in the vehicle for a time but was alert, neighbors said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is hospitalized after late-night crash in east Toledo on Wednesday that resulted in a woman trapped inside the vehicle.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. last night in the 200 block of Licking. The driver of the car was traveling on Licking and struck several parked cars, causing it to flip onto its side.

A passenger was trapped inside of the vehicle before she could be extricated by rescue crews. That female passenger was alert when she was being transported to the hospital.

Neighbors tell us that she was standing inside of the flipped car waiting to be rescued. A male driver was seen crawling out of the car and then running away.