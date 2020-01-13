TOLEDO, Ohio — The first tenants of the new apartments on the river in east Toledo are set to move in next week.

"It couldn't be a better location," the Leasing Manager for Marina Lofts, Lindsay Greene, said.

The staff of the apartment complex, now leasing in east Toledo, is excited about what they are planning to bring to the area.

"I think our residents will help contribute to revitalization of this side of the river," Greene said.

The apartment complex boasts amenities not available in downtown rentals including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and on-site restaurant. Old Bag of Nails Pub is expected to open to the public in mid-February.

"If you've never thought about living downtown, now is the time because you can have all of the amenities that the suburban apartment complexes have, we have it," Greene said.

One and two-bedroom apartments range in price from $875 a month to $1440. The leasing office says there's been a lot of interest.

Another selling feature is the Glass City Metropark currently in construction in the surroundings. Phase one is expected to be done in September.

"A lot of naturalized areas, access to the river, including a boardwalk out over the river. A building that will be reservable and used for public programs," Scott Carpenter of Metroparks Toledo said.

There will also be a sledding hill and trail system that runs through the park and connects over a bridge across Main Street and to International Park.

Developers are planning on donating a building on Front Street back to the MetroParks, which is working with other government entities to put it together for the community.

"It would be move-in ready if the police or sheriff would like to have a substation. Or we could use it for, I don't know, we've been talking with the East Toledo Family Center, the library and other potential partners and asked everyone to dream big," Carpenter said.

The building is 30,000 square feet. The Metroparks is in talks with state lawmakers about funding for that space.

There's more development happening in that area. Continental Real Estate Companies said it is finalizing a deal to build a Huntington Bank Branch on Main Street between the Marina Lofts Apartments and the corner of Front Street.

On the corner, the plan is to put a medical-use building and where the old warehouses were, there will be an innovations building, meaning a housing office space for startup businesses.

All the work is expected to be finishing up by mid-2021.

