Earnest Brew Works Southland location delayed; other developers making moves

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Southland Shopping Plaza has sat half empty since Kroger moved out back in 2017. But new plans for the space are moving forward.

Earnest Brew Works announced back in February 2021 they will be moving into part of the old Kroger. Brewery owners said they plan to take up nearly 20,000 square feet of the space, which would expand their footprint and allow them to serve light food options. Originally they hoped have their Southland location open by summer 2022, but owners said that has been delayed for various reasons, including supply issues.

"I mean it is a big project, a lot bigger than anything we’ve ever done before, just the architectural plans alone require a civil engineering firm to get involved to because we are taking oppositional spots in the parking lot" said Scot Yarnell, co-owner of Earnest Brew Works.



The new location is still happening but will not be up and running until at least the end of 2022, possibly early 2023. Despite delays, Yarnell said they are still excited for the expansion, which is not far from their original South Toledo Location.

"That part of Toledo it is growing, the occupancy rate of that shopping center has really increased in the past couple of years. And we’re just going to add to it we’re going to be anchoring that corner" said Yarnell.