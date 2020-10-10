Lucas County residents satisfied with first week of early voting

Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott says lines have sped up as staff gets in the swing of things.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting in Lucas County kicked off this week, with thousands showing up at the polls.

When early voting began on Tuesday, some did have to wait in line for hours. However, Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said lines have already started to speed up.

"It's been very busy and which is good. That means people are actually exercising their right to vote. It's been a steady line. The first day we had over a 1,000 voters. We've actually have had over 1,000 voters each day," said Scott.

Scott said the process has begun to pick up speed because poll workers have become more comfortable with the system.

Early voters are now calling the Lucas County Early Vote Center safe, quick and easy.

"You'll get in and out within 15, 20 minutes. You know what I'm saying," early voter Jesse Cortez said.

Working out those kinks has made it a painless effort for voters like Jason and Rebecca Evans who are eager to get in early.

"It's really important that we get to express how we want our leadership to be. And voting is always so important," Jason Evans said.

Scott said that for the most part, people have been following the rules of social distancing and all the guidelines they have in place.

"People are monitoring that themselves. I mean, once they get inside the building we do have people at both sets of doors that, you know, are monitoring the lines. Also, with the temperature checking and things of that," she said.