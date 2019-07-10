TOLEDO, Ohio — The deadline for Lucas County residents to register to vote was Monday. Early voting for the election begins Tuesday and goes until Nov. 4.

You can register to vote in person at One Government Center until 9 p.m. To check your registration status, visit the Lucas County Board of Elections website here.

“The Early Vote Center … is going to be opening tomorrow. The start of general election 2019 happens tomorrow morning, so we want to make sure that people are aware of that,” said Lucas County Democratic Chairman Kurt Young.

Voters can start voting as early as 8 a.m. at the Early Voting Center on Monroe Street.

