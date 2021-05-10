Early voting begins today; Board of Elections asking voters to request absentee ballots now

Many counties like Lucas and Wood Counties have already either installed larger drop boxes or added an additional drop box because of the growing use of them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We are one month away from Election Day and there are a number of issues on the ballot this November, including the race for Toledo mayor and various other city council seats.

While there aren't many major changes as far as voting procedures from the November 2020 election, officials are anticipating ballot drop boxes to be popular like they were last year.

3.4 million Ohioans voted early or had already submitted an absentee ballot the day before Election Day, which is a record for the state.

Many counties, like Lucas and Wood Counties, have already either installed larger drop boxes or added an additional drop box because of the growing use of them.

If you plan to vote by mail, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct 30, 2021. Ballots must be postmarked by November 1 or dropped in your county drop box by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

As far as Election Day itself, it will look a lot like the November 2020 election, with masks still being required and normal COVID-19 protocols being followed.