Early trash collection begins Monday in Toledo, in effect 'for the foreseeable future'

Republic Services announced that daily trash and recycling pick-up will start an hour early at 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 10 due to increased amounts of waste.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Republic Services, responsible for the recycling and trash pick-up in Toledo, issued a notice to residents that daily collections will now take place one hour earlier, beginning at 6 a.m. This change will remain in place "for the foreseeable future".

Residents remaining at home for many reasons due to the pandemic has caused a "significant increase" in the volume of waste and recycling in Toledo, according to Republic Services, causing difficulties for crews to continue operations as normal.

The extra hour is now needed for crews to be able to collect the higher amount of waste along routes.