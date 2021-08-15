Magee Marsh severely damaged after storms, including boardwalk and eagles' nest

Numerous trees were brought down by the storm and will have to be removed by professional crews.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Some areas of Magee Marsh will be closed after severe storms last week caused significant damage to parts of the wildlife area.

Parts of the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge were also severely damaged in the storms.

Magee Marsh and the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge are popular with birders and outdoor enthusiasts.

"The damage was really limited in an area at Magee Marsh, but unfortunately right at the iconic boardwalk and the west end of this loop boardwalk sustained significant damage," said Kimberly Kaufman, Black Swamp Bird Observatory's Executive Director.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website on Sunday, "the road and boardwalk beyond the wildlife area’s Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center is closed to all guests so staff can assess the damage and clean up debris."

Kaufman says she was shocked to see so much of the canopy gone near the west end of the boardwalk and she's never seen damage like this before. Since the storm, they've gotten a lot of offers for volunteer clean-up efforts, but unfortunately, safety is a big factor.

"The instability of the trees that are still standing make it more of a job for professionals. So, last I heard the division of wildlife would be contacting some tree services and the professionals who know what they're doing, to come in and can do it safely," said Kaufman.

The storm also destroyed one of two bald eagles' nests near the boardwalk, but no eagles or eaglets were harmed.

"Fortunately, the eagle's nests are not active right now," said Kaufman. "All the young have fledged so we didn't lose any of the birds in the population. They have plenty of time to rebuild their nest, hopefully in the same areas."

A second nest close by weathered the storm.

Kaufman says the brunt of the storm hit the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, but it's not all bad news.

Some adult eagles have already returned and will likely rebuild their nests in the same area.

She also believes this clean-up effort from the storm will allow for other bird species to make their way to northwest Ohio.