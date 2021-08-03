During Jeep Fest, Jeep drivers can get 10% off at Tony Packo's

From Aug. 4 through Aug. 8, Packo's will offer 10% of purchases for Jeep owners who come through the drive-thrus at all Packo's locations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeep Fest is this weekend, and Tony Packo's wants to celebrate that with a special offer for Jeep owners.

From Aug. 4 through Aug. 8, Packo's will offer 10% of purchases for Jeep owners who come through the drive-thrus at all Packo's locations.

"Jeep Fest began in 2016 with a one-day celebration of all things Jeep that brought the largest amount of people to downtown Toledo since the end of World War II. Following that, each year's celebration has expanded on that record, making Jeep Fest an incredible, one-of-a-kind event for the city, its citizens and its businesses," said Tony Packo's in a statement.

The original Tony Packo's opened in 1932 and has since expanded to five locations in the greater Toledo area.