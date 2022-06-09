Defiance fire sends family to the hospital Tuesday morning

An occupied duplex went up in flames Tuesday morning.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A house fire in Defiance sent several people to the hospital early Tuesday morning, according to the Defiance Fire & Rescue.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning in an occupied duplex on the 1000 block of Holgate Avenue. A family of three were upstairs and one man and a dog were located downstairs at the time of the fire.

Crews arrived on the scene around 5 a.m. By the time Defiance fire arrived, all residents had left the building safely. The three family members were sent to the hospital, treated for smoke inhalation and released.

By 8 a.m., the fire was extinguished and one truck remained on the scene. Crews said the building is a total loss, but the American Red Cross is working with family members to find them a place to stay.

It is unclear what the cause of the fire was at this time.