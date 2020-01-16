DUNDEE, Mich. — The U.S. Postal Service reopened the Dundee Post Office on Thursday after flooding had caused it close for five days.

The location is back to providing full retail and P.O. Box services.

“The Postal Service is pleased to reopen the Dundee Post Office and once again deliver excellent customer service to our community,” Dundee Postmaster Tim Moore said. “We appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Retail hours at the Dundee Post Office are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, customers may contact the Dundee Post Office at 734-529-2757.

