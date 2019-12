DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee Police are looking for a "quick change scam artist" who conned a Tim Horton's employee out of about $146.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Tim Hortons location on Cabela Blvd.

Police believe the suspect may have targeted other Tim Hortons locations in the Detroit metro area as well.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Ken Maran at 734/529-3430 ext. 1814.