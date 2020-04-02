DETROIT — A passenger arriving on a flight to Detroit Metropolitan Airport Tuesday morning is being tested after it was discovered they were ill, officials say.

The illness was discovered during the airport's enhanced screening process that was enacted on Sunday due to coronavirus concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the case.

The Wayne County Airport Authority’s fire department reportedly transported the passenger to a local hospital for further testing.

At this time, DTW officials have not released flight details. It is unclear if this was an international flight.

The airport had more than 35 million passengers in 2018. It provides service from 13 scheduled passenger airlines and conducts 1,100 flights per day.

This story is developing.

