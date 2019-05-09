ROMULUS, Mich. — The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), which operates Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessionaires this month.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at Nomads, located at 10100 Middlebelt Rd., Romulus, Michigan 48174.

Management teams from several concessionaires will be on site, interviewing candidates for full and part-time positions in the McNamara and North terminals. Opportunities are available at several retail and dining locations including EA Sports, Running Fit, Explore Afar, Cat Cora Tap Room, National Coney Island, Andiamo, Starbucks, Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and many others.

Staff from the newest restaurants in the North Terminal: Cantoro Italian Market Trattoria, Atwater Brewery, Air Margaritaville and MOD Pizza will also be on site conducting interviews.

Job fair participants must be at least 18 years old and should bring two pieces of identification: a state identification card or driver’s license and their original social security card or birth certificate with seal. Any offers of employment will require successful completion of an airport background check. "

There are so many opportunities for employment and growth at DTW,” said Vice President of AJA & Associates and Joint Venture Partner Julie Anders. “Working at the airport offers a diverse platform for you to learn, grow and succeed. Attending the job fair may be the start of a new adventure.”

For more information, job seekers should contact WCAA’s Concessions team at 734-942-3751, send an email to concessions@wcaa.us or text DTWJOBS to 31996.

