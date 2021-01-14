'Dry January' encourages month-long sobriety, but some may be picking up another habit

A new study by cannabis distributor Curaleaf shows many people have started using, or have increased their use, of marijuana during the first month of the year.

ADRIAN, Mich. — "Dry January" is a tradition for people who choose to give up alcohol for the first month of the year, but some participants may be picking up another habit in the meantime.

For many, it's part of a New Year's resolution to drink less, though others just want to detox after excessive drinking over the holidays.

Regardless of your reasoning, Dr. Lawrence Monger, an Internal Medicine Physician with the Toledo Clinic, said there are several health benefits to giving up alcohol, even for just a short period.

"It's all about the immune system right now, so drinking moderate to heavily can affect your immune system. So, cutting alcohol can basically improve your immune system," Monger said.

Monger explained that giving up alcohol will help you sleep better because drinking heavily doesn't allow you to go into a deep "REM" or "Rapid Eye Movement" sleep.

"People quite often say their sleeping has improved. They sleep more deeply, they sleep more fully they feel more rested the next day," Monger said.

While many people stay true to remaining "dry" throughout the month, a new study by cannabis distributor Curaleaf shows many people have started using, or have increased their use, of marijuana.

Representatives with Lume, a cannabis store in Adrian, Mich., said they've been seeing a spike in new and returning customers since around the holidays, and it hasn't slowed down since.

Monger said, when it comes to whether or not marijuana is a good alternative for those giving up alcohol, the answer is both "yes" and "no." He explained that it all depends on the individual's relationship with alcohol and their relationship with marijuana.

"If you have a bit of a problem with alcohol and you're replacing it with marijuana, you're just replacing one problem with another," Monger said.