Police: Drunken Ohio man arrested after attacking customer at Miami Beach hostel

Jason Dyer-Mitchell, of Heath, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A 21-year-old Ohio man was arrested after police said he punched a customer at a hostel in Florida on Monday.

According to a report from the Miami Beach Police Department, the victim said Jason Dyer-Mitchell, from Heath, was drinking a bottle of vodka and being loud and belligerent. The victim told police he ignored Dyer-Mitchell, but Dyer-Mitchell punched him two to three times in the head and neck area.

The victim and witnesses at the scene told police Dyer-Mitchell had a nail in between his knuckles when he was punching the victim.

After shouting at the victim, Dyer-Mitchell then took off on foot while the witnesses called the police and followed him.

Police found Dyer-Mitchell who was holding a bottle of vodka and had multiple narcotics and different denominations of cash on him, which police say points to street narcotics sales.

Dyer-Mitchell was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of ecstasy, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of an open container of alcohol.