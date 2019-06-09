TOLEDO, Ohio — A drunk driver crashed into an apartment building in central Toledo early Friday morning.

This happened at Moody Manor Apartments, located on Page Street.

According to police, the driver drove into the parking lot, hit a parked car and then crashed into the side of the apartment building.

The driver escaped without any injuries but was arrested for driving under the influence.

There was some damage to the building from the impact of crash.

