Drunk driver crashes into Amish buggy, injures 2 children in Ashland County

A 58-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving after crashing into an Amish buggy that carrying two children on Thursday.

The Ashland County Sherriff's Office responded to the crash on State Route 96 just after 6:30 p.m. A witness told dispatchers that the driver responsible for the crash was walking away and that two Amish children, ages five and seven, had sustained injuries.

An update on the children's conditions has not yet been provided at this time.

At the scene, the driver was located and identified as 58-year-old, Jeffrey Fry of New Haven, Ohio.

According to reports, Fry rear-ended the buggy in his 2010 Dodge truck causing heavy damage to the buggy and damage to the front end of his vehicle.

While interviewing Fry, officials detected an order of alcohol on his breath. A field sobriety test was administered and Fry failed.

He was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while impaired, testing over the legal limit, and assured cleared distance.

Fry was then transported to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office where he submitted to a breathalyzer, which found him to be two times over the legal limit.

