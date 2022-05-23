23rd Drug Take Back Day aims to slow down opioid epidemic

Since 2010, the DEA has collected 16 million pounds of unused or expired medications with a goal of putting an end to drug abuse.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — There are, on average, 274 overdose deaths in the U-S every single day.

The Center for Disease Control reported over 107,000 deaths last year, a 15% increase from 2020.

To stop this trend, officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency held their 23rd Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

All afternoon, law enforcement teamed up with pharmacies to help collect the expired or unused medications. The goal was to take drugs that could end up being misused off the streets and out of the hands of addicts.

People could drop off prescriptions, over-the counter medications, pet medications, vitamins and other unwanted medications at drop-off centers throughout the area.

The Kroger in Sylvania Township saw over 200 cars and collected around 50 pounds of medication.

Pharmacy Manager, Brad Sheroian said he was happy with the response from the community.

"Family households that get into either opioids, narcotics or ADD medications that can be given to the wrong people, overdoses, etc. Our whole country is dealing with overdoses of medications," said Sheroian.

He said certain blood thinners and chemo-medications can also contaminate water sources if not disposed of properly.

DEA reported during their April take back day, they received more than 720,000 pounds of unneeded medications at 5,144 collection sites, and since 2010 they have collected over 16 million pounds with help of law enforcement.

Many other locations in the area have their own drop-off locations. You can find one close to you here.

Mercy Health permanent drop box locations include:

Mercy Health — St. Vincent Medical Center

2213 Cherry St., Toledo

Drop-off hours: 24/7 (always open)

Mercy Health — Franklin Avenue Medical Center

2213 Franklin Ave., Toledo

Drop-off hours: 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. daily

Mercy College of Ohio

2221 Madison Ave., Toledo

Drop-off hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m. daily

Mercy Health — St. Anne Hospital

3404 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo

Drop-off hours: 6 a.m.–9 p.m. daily

Mercy Health — St. Charles Hospital

2600 Navarre Ave., Oregon

Drop-off hours: 6 a.m.–9 p.m. daily

Mercy Health — Tiffin Hospital

45 St. Lawrence Dr., Tiffin

Drop-off hours: 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily

Mercy Health — Willard Hospital

1100 Neal Zick Rd., Willard

Drop-off hours: 6 a.m.–8 p.m. daily