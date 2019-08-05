TOLEDO, Ohio — Painful memories sprung into Belinda Brooks' mind in this dingy house in east Toledo that nearly became her daughter's coffin.

"She was probably going to die because she had not used for six days. She probably could overdose, you know?" Belinda Brooks said.

Brooks vividly remembers dropping off her daughter Nicole who was just six days out of Flower Hospital at this house.

Although Nicole had promised to go into drug treatment, she abandoned that promise again for her addiction.

"A point in our life, which I think was probably the lowest point, my dad and I were planning her funeral with our funeral director, cause we didn't think she was going to make it," Brooks said.

Like so many parents plagued by a child's addiction, Brooks said she was an enabler. She unwittingly fueled her daughter's addiction since high school. Dropping her daughter off at a drug house was the breaking point.

"I have to figure out how to cut my emotional ties with her, because she's going to destroy our family. Because I have two other kids, and I'm raising her son, and if I don't figure out how to do this, she's going to kill herself, but she's going to kill the rest of us too," Brooks said.

After all this, Brooks and Nicole found some tough love from Dennis Whaley.

"She was not a happy camper. She was so angry at me, and I went and seen her probably the first or second day after that, and she called me a lot of names. And I said 'I'm just here to try to help you keep your life,'" Whaley said.

He believed Nicole would be dead from an overdose within a week if she bonded out of jail. He asked a judge to raise her bond by $15,000. She was arrested by the FBI in late 2015.

"Every time she got arrested and was in jail or court, Dennis would show up. 'Hey, Nicole, you ready yet?'" Brooks said.

Brooks believes this Drug Abuse Response Team officer offered her daughter the accountability she needed. Additionally, she said his dedication to Nicole's recovery eventually helped land her in the Correctional Treatment Facility.

For the first time, Brooks felt peace.

"For 5 months, I was able to sleep at night and kinda get functional again as a parent. I didn't have to worry about that. I didn't have to worry about her overdosing or using, because she was here for five months," Brooks said.

Now, for the past three years, Nicole has been a thriving mother and Brooks said she feels grateful for Dennis.

"Not just for what he's done with Nicole, but what he does with all these other kids, all these other family members, aunts and uncles. He spends hours upon hours a day helping others," Brooks said.

But beyond his dedication, Brooks appreciates a true friendship. A friendship, she hopes makes others see recovery is always possible. For Dennis, it's about the lives he's not touching.

"I wish I could help more people and get more people into treatment, get 'em fixed," Whaley said.