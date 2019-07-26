TOLEDO, Ohio — The next drop-off refuse and recycling event for Toledo residents is this Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Manhattan Plaza, located at 525-701 East Manhattan Blvd, residents can drop off waste that is not included in their normal trash pickup.

Acceptable items include:

Electronic waste

10 tires, on or off the rim (no commercial tires)

Documents

Houseware goods (donation trailer)

Clothing (donation trailer)

Toys (donation trailer)

Bulky items

Refuse

Latex paint will also be accepted for $1 a gallon. Oil based paints and stains will not be accepted.

TVS, air conditioning unites, CRT monitors, refrigerators and freezes, or large appliances will not be accepted.

If you can't make it to the event this weekend, here are the dates for the next drop-off refuse and recycling events:

Aug. 10 at DeVeaux School, 2620 West Sylvania Ave.

Aug. 24 at Longfellow Elementary School, 1955 West Laskey Rd.

Sept. 7 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Rd.

Sept. 21 at Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.

Each event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Household hazardous waste will be accepted on the Sept. 7 and Sept. 21 dates.

Contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 or visit the city of Toledo's website for more information.