MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — About 120 drivers are currently on strike in Monroe County.

The president of Teamsters Local 377 said drivers at Sygma Network were off the job Wednesday night.

A union leader said the Teamsters have been working to come to an agreement for about one year and healthcare is the sticking point.

WTOL called the company late Wednesday afternoon. However, no one was available to provide a comment or any information.

The drivers deliver to Wendy's, Arby's, Panera Bread, Firehouse Subs and Tim Hortons, according to the union.

Union leaders said they filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Representatives reportedly sat down with the company yesterday and could not reach a contract agreement, specifically over health care.

RELATED: Toledo General Motors workers let go following 40-day strike last year

RELATED: Fostoria teachers, school board reach contract agreement





