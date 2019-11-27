GENOA, Ohio — On the roadways, some folks are getting an early jump start on Thanksgiving travel.

A First Alert Day is set for Wednesday and it is coming on one of the most traveled days of the year.

While drivers say it was smooth sailing on the roadways Tuesday evening, they are preparing for what's ahead.

"It's good right now but I know it's gonna get bad," driver Theresa Gonzalez said. "They're actually really good right now. We had one slow-down which was not bad."

Soon, northwest Ohio freeways will be far more congested as 2.3 million Ohioans hop behind the wheel, heading to see loved ones this Thanksgiving. That includes Maryanne Gishnock.

"We planned ahead because of the weather," she said.

Gishnock and her family are taking the five-hour trip from Cleveland to Indianapolis and while it's been an easy trip so far, she said drivers have to be on high alert.

"Just take your time," Gishnock said. "You'll get there. Watch the semis because there are a lot on the freeway."

Tyler Morrison is one of those semi drivers.

"If you need to get to where you're going fast, I advise you to just pull over and take a breather because there ain't no getting nowhere fast, especially in the holidays," Morrison said.

That's a sentiment fellow trucker Robert Francis echoed.

"What I've seen so far today: they've pulled in front of us too close," Francis said. "They are on the phones. I've seen that already. I've already seen them texting."

Before you take off on your trip, drivers say have a plan and stick to it.

"Make sure you've got an updated weather report," said John O'Toole, who is driving from Rochester, N.Y. to Chicago. "Make sure you know where you're traveling. And make sure somebody knows when you're supposed to get there."

"Just drive safe and be cautious of other drivers," Richard Gonzalez said.

"Just remember everybody's trying to get to a loved one," Theresa Gonzalez added. "Just be careful because I see a lot of people on their phones. A lot. And it's scary."

So keep those eyes on the road, head on a swivel and...

"Slow down."

