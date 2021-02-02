The city of Maumee is formally asking ODOT to lower the speed limit on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Ford Street and Key Street.

MAUMEE, Ohio — If your drive takes you down the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee, you might notice a slowdown soon.

Maumee city leaders approved a proposal to lower the speed limit on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Ford Street and Key Street from 50 mph to 35 mph.

Now, they'll formally ask the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to make the change.

The speed limit between White Street and Conant Street is already 35 mph.

Mayor Richard Carr explains the city worked with ODOT on a traffic study. The results tracked 233 crashes and showed drivers averaged around 57 mph in the area.

Carr says he expects ODOT to approve the proposal, which he explains is part of a larger plan for Maumee.

Right now, Carr says the city is looking to add 10-foot-wide bike paths through the area to connect the border with Toledo all the way to Monclova Township and Side Cut Metropark.