TOLEDO, Ohio — A man driving a Ford ran a red light and collided with another car in west Toledo Sunday night, according to police.
The man driving the Ford took a sobriety test and was taken into custody for suspected OVI.
The incident happened near Jackman Road and Marlow Road.
Police say that both drivers didn't suffer any injuries.
This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated.
MORE FROM WTOL:
Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm
Annual Labor Day Block Party packs Adams Street