TOLEDO, Ohio — A man driving a Ford ran a red light and collided with another car in west Toledo Sunday night, according to police.

The man driving the Ford took a sobriety test and was taken into custody for suspected OVI.

The incident happened near Jackman Road and Marlow Road.

Police say that both drivers didn't suffer any injuries.

This is a developing story, we will continue to keep you updated.

