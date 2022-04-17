x
Driver slams into construction equipment on State Rt. 2 in Bono overnight

Construction crews are replacing a bridge on the busy road and aren't expected to be done until late May.
BONO, Ohio — A driver escaped serious injuries after crashing into construction equipment on a closed road early on Easter Sunday morning.

The crash happened on State Route 2 near Teachout Road in Jerusalem Township just before 2 a.m.

That's when the driver of a Jeep drove past two different road closed signs and then crashed straight into a piece of heavy construction machinery. 

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Route-2 has been closed in the area for road repairs.

SR2 is scheduled to be closed until late May for a bridge replacement.

