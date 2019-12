Power is back on in south Toledo after a driver crashed into a pole early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the Anthony Wayne Trail near Detroit around midnight.

According to Toledo police, the crash brought power lines down.

Toledo Edison fixed the pole and power around 2:30 a.m.

The driver was not hurt as a result of the crash.

RELATED: 4-car crash causing major backups on I-75

RELATED: Troopers investigating fatal crash that sent car airborne in Defiance Co.