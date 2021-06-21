Driver pinned under semi after rollover crash in Fulton Co.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after multiple agencies worked for more than an hour to rescue him.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a nasty crash in Fulton County late Sunday night.

The crash happened on Central Avenue at Co. Rd. 4-3 in Metamora.

A semi driver lost control and flipped the vehicle, pinning the driver underneath the semi.

Multiple agencies were on the scene for more than an hour working to free the man.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injures.