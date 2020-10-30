Driver, passenger flee 2-vehicle injury crash on west Alexis and Telegraph Road

Officers say the driver and passenger of the vehicle that struck the other, fled the scene on foot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are on the run after being involved in 2-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

Officers with the Toledo Police Department say the crash happened on west Alexis and Telegraph Road around 12:46 a.m.

Officers say 31-year-old Nickey Davidson was in the passenger seat as 25-year-old driver Melvin Woods drove west on west Alexis Road at Telegraph. Thats when a dark-colored Buick that was speeding ran a red light on Telegraph and struck the vehicle Davidson and Woods were in.

As a result the vehicle Davidson and Woods were in struck a telephone pole.

Officers say the driver and passenger in the Buick fled the scene on foot.

Davidson and Woods both sustained several injuries but are both expected to live.