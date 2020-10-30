Driver, passenger flee 2-vehicle injury crash on west Alexis and Telegraph Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are on the run after being involved in 2-vehicle crash early Friday morning.
Officers with the Toledo Police Department say the crash happened on west Alexis and Telegraph Road around 12:46 a.m.
Officers say 31-year-old Nickey Davidson was in the passenger seat as 25-year-old driver Melvin Woods drove west on west Alexis Road at Telegraph. Thats when a dark-colored Buick that was speeding ran a red light on Telegraph and struck the vehicle Davidson and Woods were in.
As a result the vehicle Davidson and Woods were in struck a telephone pole.
Officers say the driver and passenger in the Buick fled the scene on foot.
Davidson and Woods both sustained several injuries but are both expected to live.
This is an on-going investigation.