TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver is okay after their car caught fire after crashing into a pole and rolling over in south Toledo.

This crash happened on the 900 block of South Avenue near Thayer Wednesday night.

Police say the driver went off the road and crashed into a pole, which caused the car to flip over and catch fire.

The fire was quickly put out and the driver was not injured, according to police.

Toledo Edison crews were called out to the scene to fix the pole.