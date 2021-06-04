Driver nearly impaled after electric pole, fence pole goes through windshield after crash

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver was nearly impaled after a crash in north Toledo sent an electric pole and a fence pole through his windshield.

The crash happened on Manhattan Blvd. around 1 a.m.

The driver of the car lost control, went off the roadway and hit an electric pole and a fence, bringing down live wires on the car.

The fence pole went all of the way through the windshield, barely missing the driver.

The male driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Toledo Edison crews were on the scene to being repairing the downed pole.