Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Swanton early Monday

SWANTON, Ohio — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Swanton Township early Monday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of a crash on Shaffer Road around midnight.

Troopers on scene told WTOL 11 the driver maneuvered off the roadway and crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to burst into flames. The car was heavily engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.