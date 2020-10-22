Driver killed in crash after losing control of vehicle

According to police, a driver was speeding south on S. Detroit when they lost control of their vehicle, striking a bridge support. The driver died in the crash.

According to a police report, a witness told officers on the scene that a Dodge Durango was speeding southbound on S. Detroit, just past Schneider. The vehicle went left of center while approaching the viaduct and spun out. The vehicle lodged between two concrete bridge supports and immediately became engulfed in flames.

A witness attempted to pry open the door of the vehicle to reach the driver but was unsuccessful.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire and pronounced the driver deceased.

The driver has not yet been identified.