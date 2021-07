The accident happened on Secor Rd. near Brock around 9:15 p.m.

A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an accident in west Toledo on Saturday evening.

Toledo police officers say a van ran off the road and into a short wall on Secor Rd. near Brock around 9:15 p.m.

Police aren’t sure what caused the driver to go off the road.

Alcohol is suspected to play a role in the crash.