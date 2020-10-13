Driver fires shot at neighboring vehicle near traffic light on Fearing St, Hill Ave

According to police, when the light turned green, the unknown driver fired a round, striking the front passenger tire of the victim's vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the middle of traffic on Monday.

According to a police report, a 23-year-old woman was driving westbound on Buckingham Road onto Fearing Street. That's when an unknown male driver driving southbound on Detroit Avenuewent onto Fearing Street and cut the woman off.

Police say the woman honked her horn and was able to get around his vehicle. Eventually both drivers stopped at the traffic light on Fearing and Hill Avenue, with woman in the the thur lane and unknown driver in the curb lane. When the light turned green, police say the unknown driver pointed a black handgun at the woman and fired a round, striking the front passenger side tire of her vehicle.

The unknown man then fled westbound onto Hill Avenue.

Police describe the unknown driver as a heavy-set white male and his car as a new model, silver, four-door Chevy Sedan.

No injuries were reported.

One shell casing was found at the intersection.