Driver dead after single-vehicle crash Friday night on Lewis Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in west Toledo.
A 67-year-old from Temperance, Michigan, was driving northbound on Lewis Avenue just south of Alcott Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the Toledo Police Department. The driver went left of center, crossed the southbound lane and drove off the roadway. The vehicle then struck a utility pole.
The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
This is the second fatal crash to happen overnight in west Toledo. A pedestrian was also killed after being hit by a car while crossing Sylvania Avenue early Saturday morning.