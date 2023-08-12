Driver dead after single-vehicle crash Friday night on Lewis Ave.

The driver, from Temperance, Michigan, went left of center, drove off the road, struck a utility pole near Alcott St., and died at the hospital, Toledo police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in west Toledo.

A 67-year-old from Temperance, Michigan, was driving northbound on Lewis Avenue just south of Alcott Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the Toledo Police Department. The driver went left of center, crossed the southbound lane and drove off the roadway. The vehicle then struck a utility pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.