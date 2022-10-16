Driver dead after crash on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee

Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Maumee on Sunday night.

Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) near Key and White Streets before the crash.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Westbound US 24 between Key and White Streets had to be closed down while police investigated.

