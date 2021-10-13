Driver dead after crashing into Lucas Co. Rec Center building

Maumee Police say they found the car crashed into what is believed to be the maintenance building at the rec center while on routine patrol.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing into one of the buildings at the Lucas County Recreation Center early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the rec center on Key St. in Maumee around 1 a.m.

Maumee Police say they found the car crashed into what is believed to be the maintenance building at the rec center while on routine patrol.

Police say the driver drove through a fence, then through the side of a cement wall. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.