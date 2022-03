The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m.

MAUMEE, Ohio — An unidentified person died in a single-vehicle crash in Maumee early Tuesday morning.

Police and fire crews responding to the crash in the 900 block of West Wayne Street near Monclova Road found the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the driver, who is from out of state.